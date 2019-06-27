Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert George "Bob" Tunell. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (713)-522-5141 Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Michael and All Angels Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Robert George "Bob" Tunell COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Robert George "Bob" Tunell, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Michael and All Angels Memorial Gardens. Dunbar Funeral Home is assisting the family. Bob, as he was known to his friends, was born June 7, 1931, on Long Island, NY. He received his Engineering Degree from Oklahoma State, and worked a distinguished career at General Electric for some 40 years. On June 23, 1956, he married the love of his life, Eleanor Bradford, while stationed in Norfolk, VA. They were married for 53 years, before Eleanor's passing in 2009. They raised 2 children, Brad and Leslie who both reside in Raleigh, NC. Additional, Bob leaves behind two loving granddaughters Morgan and Erin, and daughter-in-law Lisabeth. Bob had a tremendous passion for service throughout his life. He was awarded the S.C. Order of the Palmetto. He served on various boards and committees for the SC Episcopal Dioceses in addition to faithfully serving on the board of Camp Gravatt , an Episcopal Summer Camp which both granddaughters attended for many years and enjoyed. Bob served on the planning committee for the Sparkleberry Fair in Columbia for some 22 years to head up the scholarship foundation for those in need. Bob and Eleanor both were long time members of St. Michaels and All Angels Church in Columbia, where they now rest. They were also long time members of Wildwood Country Club, where they enjoyed many rounds of golf with family and friends. Bob was an accomplished pilot having logged over 2000 flight hours, including multiple hours of aerobatic flying with his son Brad in his earlier years. A humorous side note: Eleanor was petrified of flying in small aircraft, and in their 53 years of marriage, never flew once with Bob!. They will both be missed by family and friends alike.

Published in The State on June 27, 2019

