Robert (Bobby) H. Brown, Jr. BRANCHVILLE - Robert (Bobby) H. Brown, Jr. of Branchville, SC, was born in Charleston, SC, December 9, 1935. He was the son of Robert H. Brown, Sr. and Beatrice D. Brown. Bobby was predeceased by his wife, Marie Bruner Brown. He attended St. Andrews High School in Charleston, SC, after which he established his own business as a construction contractor. He served in the Army National Guard of SC and was honorably discharged in 1961. He was also predeceased by a son, Wesley Brown, a sister, Marie Brown Walker, and a brother, Donald A. Brown, Sr. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 12:00 noon. at Prospect Southern Methodist Church in Bowman, SC, with visitation following the service. The service will be conducted by Pastor Jim Bogstad. Ott Funeral Home of Branchville, SC, handling funeral arrangements. Memorials may be made to Prospect Southern Methodist Church in Bowman, SC, or to the Alzheimer's Unit at Jessie Frank Hawkins Nursing Home in Newberry, SC. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020