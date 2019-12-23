Robert L. Haney LEXINGTON - Graveside services for Robert "Bob" L. Haney, 78, will be conducted 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Friday at Batesburg Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Haney passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Lucasville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Frank Lennis and Edith Carper Haney. He was the retired Owner/Operator of BHP Design. Surviving are a son, Rob Haney (Koren) and daughter, Suzanne Bowers (Van); brother, Bill Haney (Linda); grandchildren, Ellie B. Deese (Buck), Emma Bowers, Anna Bowers, Grant Haney, Will Haney, and Reece Haney. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Taylor Haney, brothers, Ed, Charles, and Elwood Haney. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Dec. 23, 2019