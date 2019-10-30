Robert Harold Norris III PAWLEYS ISLAND - Robert Harold Norris, III, 57, of Pawleys Island, loving husband of the former Sydney Cromer Miller, departed this life October 27, 2019, from complications of prostate cancer. Born on April 10, 1962 in Augusta, Georgia, he was the son of Sarah Bolton Norris and the late Robert Harold Norris, Jr. Service details will be announced at a later date. View full obituary and express online condolences at [email protected] Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2019