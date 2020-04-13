Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Herring.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Herring Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Robert Freeman Herring, Jr., 78, of West Columbia, husband of Judy Norwood Herring, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Agape Hospice. Born January 12, 1942, in Conway, SC, he was a son of the late Robert Freeman, Sr. and Lucy Marjorie Smith Herring. Robert spent many years as a restaurant owner and commercial realtor prior to his retirement. He was an avid Gamecock Fan and loved to cook. He was a proud member of the South Carolina Bar-B-Que Association where he was a competition judge for many years. He was a member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 55 years are a son, Robert Brian Herring of North Dakota; a daughter, Melissa Marie Ford (George) of Nichols, SC; a sister, Rebecca Marjorie Glickman (Jim) of Lexington; a brother, Ralph Herring of Columbia; three grandchildren, Brandon Simmons, Colin Simmons and Jackson Ford as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by a brother, Russell Herring. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials may do so to the of South Carolina, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, #301, Cayce, SC 29033. Woodridge Funeral Home is assisting the Herring family.

