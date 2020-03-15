Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Isenhower Jr.. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Funeral service 4:00 PM Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert William "Bob" Isenhower, Jr. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE - Robert William "Bob" Isenhower, Jr., 71, of Batesburg-Leesville, SC died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 12 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Conover, North Carolina on October 31, 1948, he was the son of the late Robert William Isenhower, Sr. and Maxine Kaylor Isenhower. A graduate of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling, Bob spent most of his career in adult education, first at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, NC and then from 1977 to 2005 at Spartanburg Community College (formerly Spartanburg Technical College). He began his career as a Student Activities Coordinator, but filled many roles during his years there, including Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Director of Transitional Studies, and Vice President of Planning and Development. After a brief time teaching math at Paul M. Dorman High School, he became Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Institutional Research at Spartanburg Methodist College. Bob was a life-long member of the Lutheran church, first as a member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and later as a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. A current member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Batesburg-Leesville, SC, Bob loved singing in the chancel choir, attending and teaching Sunday school classes, and helping with the SC Synod's history project when he was able. Bob loved caring for his lawn, helping his wife and children, and playing with his grandchildren. He had a tremendous mind for trivia, including knowing all the United States Presidents and Vice Presidents in order. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, the Rev. Lisa Wells Isenhower, his sons Dr. Robert Isenhower, III (Dr. Stephanie Petrusz), Rev. Andrew Isenhower (Michelle), grandchildren James and Amelia Isenhower, sister Carolyn I. Quackenboss (Rev. Dennis), aunt Doris Kaylor, uncle Fred Isenhower, and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, March 16 at 4 PM. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 PM in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, PO Box 2267, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070. Online register at

