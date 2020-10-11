Robert Jackson

September 30, 1948 - September 30, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Robert Jackson affectionately known as "Butch" by family and "Black Jack" by friends was born on September 30, 1948 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late Robert Jackson and Rachel Richardson. He was called from earthly labor to heavenly reward on Wednesday September 30, 2020, on his 72nd birthday while at the Providence Northeast Hospital.

Robert attended Richland One schools. He was a graduate of C.A. Johnson High School and attended Virginia Union University on a football scholarship. After college, Robert went on to work with at risk youth. He later worked and retired from Fort Jackson in 2007.

Robert met and fell in love with his soulmate Diane, the love of his life in May 1970. Robert affectionately called her "Dee" and went on to call her his wife in 2001. He loved and adored his wife. He also gained a daughter and loved her as his own.

Robert is survived by his loving wife: Diane Isaac Jackson; stepdaughter, Natasha (Faye) Isaac; his pet daughter Skyler; two brothers, James Lee (Doretha) Woodard and Pastor Lonnie (Kathleen) Jackson; two sisters, Florist (William) Jackson-Bowman and Andrena Jackson-Williams; nephew Jarvis (Joquanna); nieces, Alicia (Ramero) and Rachel; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends all whom will miss Robert dearly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store