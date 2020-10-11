1/1
Robert Jackson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Jackson
September 30, 1948 - September 30, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Robert Jackson affectionately known as "Butch" by family and "Black Jack" by friends was born on September 30, 1948 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late Robert Jackson and Rachel Richardson. He was called from earthly labor to heavenly reward on Wednesday September 30, 2020, on his 72nd birthday while at the Providence Northeast Hospital.
Robert attended Richland One schools. He was a graduate of C.A. Johnson High School and attended Virginia Union University on a football scholarship. After college, Robert went on to work with at risk youth. He later worked and retired from Fort Jackson in 2007.
Robert met and fell in love with his soulmate Diane, the love of his life in May 1970. Robert affectionately called her "Dee" and went on to call her his wife in 2001. He loved and adored his wife. He also gained a daughter and loved her as his own.
Robert is survived by his loving wife: Diane Isaac Jackson; stepdaughter, Natasha (Faye) Isaac; his pet daughter Skyler; two brothers, James Lee (Doretha) Woodard and Pastor Lonnie (Kathleen) Jackson; two sisters, Florist (William) Jackson-Bowman and Andrena Jackson-Williams; nephew Jarvis (Joquanna); nieces, Alicia (Ramero) and Rachel; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends all whom will miss Robert dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
With Heartfelt Sympathy in the loss of your love one. Praying for Comfort.
The Caughman's
Andrena Scott
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved