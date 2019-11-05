Robert James "Bobby" Phillips LEXINGTON, SC - Robert James "Bobby" Phillips of Lexington, SC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019. Bobby was born November 6, 1956 in Columbus, GA to the late Paul James Phillips and Shirley Shanks Frontuto. He is survived by his wife, Wanda M. Phillips of Lexington, his children Melissa Thorpe (Kevin) of Gilbert, SC; Byron Register (Kelly) of Lexington, SC, Audrey McCormick of Leesville, SC; Christopher Bradham (Renee) of Lexington, SC, Chad Bradham (Amanda) of Lexington, SC and his sister Mary "Cricket" Lucas of Gaston, SC and his fur baby Jax. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Bobby is predeceased by his sister Sharon Coons and his uncle Robert Stewart "Billy" Shanks. Bobby was a loving and devoted husband, father, Paw Paw and friend. Those who knew him well knew that he was a competitive, compassionate and loving person with a big, kind heart. He loved the Lord and was a proud American and extended gratitude to the service men and women of his great country. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid golfer, bowler, softball player and coach for over 30 years. He was proud to be a Gamecock no matter what kind of season they were having. Some of his greatest personal athletic accomplishments were his first hole in one at Charwood golf course on May 5, 2019; bowling a 300 game on May 5, 2010 and going undefeated with his softball team "The River Rats" in 1990 in a Memorial Day tournament. Our "#5" will be forever remembered and loved. He was a 1974 graduate of Eau Claire High School and he retired from the City of Columbia as Assistant Superintendent of Fleet Services in 2013 with 30+ years of service. After retirement he spent his time enjoying his family and friends; playing golf and his Thursday night bowling league. Visitation and a memorial service will be held at Lexington Church of God, 1331 Nazareth Road, Lexington, SC 29073 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 with visitation from 1:00 2:00PM and his Memorial Service following at 2:00PM. If you would like to send flowers, please send them directly to the church. In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019