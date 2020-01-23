Robert James Smith LUGOFF A memorial service for Robert James Smith, 68, will be held Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal . Mr. Smith passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Allentown, PA, he was a son of Dorothy Simmons Smith and the late Robert Smith. Mr. Smith attended St. John UMC. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, trains, caring for his dogs, and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Jeanette Rhodes Smith; mother, Dorothy Smith; sons, Eric Robert Smith, Kim Smith, Ryan Scott Smith (Tabatha Trapp), Pamela Anastasi; grandchildren, Joseph Johnson, Brendon Johnson both of the home, Kyle Smith, Tyler Smith, Hunter Smith, Tucker Evans, Hailey Evans; siblings, Bonnie Smith and Rickie Smith (Rosie); and his special pet friends, Buddy, Squirt, Abagail and Paws. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 23, 2020