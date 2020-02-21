Robert Jerel Kahn COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Robert Jerel Kahn, 76, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Kahn died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Saul G. and Helen Greher Kahn. He was self-employed as an insurance consultant and a substitute teacher in Richland School Districts One and Two for 15 years. He was an active member of Beth Shalom Synagogue. Surviving are his sons, Ian M. Kahn (Lynn) of Atlanta, GA and Russell E. Kahn of Naples, FL; daughter, Elysa K. Sexton (Troy) of Columbia; four grandchildren, Spencer Kahn, Liam Sexton, Devan Sexton, Greher Sexton; sister, Ilsa Kahn Young of Columbia. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Somerstein Kahn. Memorials may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N Trenholm Rd., Columbia, SC 29206. A special thank you to the caring staff of the Cohen Home ALF in Johns Creek, GA for the outstanding care and loving attention given to Mr. Kahn during his stay there. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2020