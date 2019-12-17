Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Visitation 12:00 PM Mt. Horeb Service 1:00 PM Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church 1205 Old Cherokee Rd Lexington , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert John Maghan, III LEXINGTON Robert "Bob" John Maghan, age 82, passed away December 14, 2019, in Lexington County. Born November 26, 1937, in Tacoma Park, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert John Maghan, Jr., and Demetra Julia Kosmas. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Ellen Monsees Maghan of Lexington; his son, Sean Michael Maghan (Jill Reneé Hook) of Chapin; daughter, Kelley Lorraine Maghan Clarke (Samuel Lindsey Clarke) of Greenwood, and grandchildren, Brynne Elise Maghan, Samuel Robert Clarke, Elijah John Clarke, Micah Ann Clarke, David Lindsey Clarke, and Joseph Biedler Clarke. He also leaves brothers, Byron Rex Maghan (Barbara Juanita Moore) and Clyde Dunne Maghan (Joan Hofflander); nephews, Rex (Adina) and Randy (Tami) and nieces, Krista, Nicole (Temple Moore) and Kristin (Mark Barnett). Bob grew up in Arlington, Virginia, and was educated at Washington-Lee High School. A US Army veteran and a graduate of Florida State University, Bob enjoyed a successful career in the food services industry. He was loved by many as the owner and operator of Hite's family restaurant in Lexington from 1980 until his retirement in 1997. A devoted follower of Jesus, Bob worshipped at various local churches, including Christ Church of the Carolinas and Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. He served overseas with Volunteers in Medical Missions and assisted with disaster relief efforts domestically. Bob enjoyed caring for animals, raising show horses, and cultivating roses. He was an avid cyclist until last year. He made use of every opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as "Bob Bob." Services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Rd., Lexington, SC. The family will receive visitors at Mt. Horeb beginning at noon. Memorials may be made to missions and outreach at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church ( mthorebumc.com/missions ) or to Volunteers in Medical Missions ( vimm.org ). Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.

