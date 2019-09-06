Robert Johnson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Robert Johnson will be 11AM, Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia, SC, with private interment to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The public may view from 1-8PM on Thursday with a family visitation from 6-8PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel and on Friday from 10AM until the hour of service. Robert Johnson transitioned Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence in Columbia. Born in St. Stephen, SC, he was a son of the late JB Johnson and Eva Muckelvaney Johnson. A graduate of Russellville High School, he relocated to New York to obtain employment before being drafted into the US Army. After his discharge, he returned to South Carolina and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from SC State College (now SC State University) before working as a Business Manager at various colleges, the SC Arts Commission, and opening RJS Accounting and Tax Service. He was a founding member of I DeQuincey Newman UMC, where he served in various capacities including: Member of the United Methodist Men, the Men's Choir, and Church Treasurer. Surviving are his wife Joan; two sons: Robert Johnson, III, and Julian B. (Walletta) Johnson; five grandchildren; a brother; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 140, Columbia, SC 29210. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019