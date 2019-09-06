Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Johnson. View Sign Service Information Palmer Memorial Chapel 1200 Fontaine Place Columbia , SC 29202 (803)-786-6300 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Palmer Memorial Chapel 1200 Fontaine Place Columbia , SC 29202 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Palmer Memorial Chapel 1200 Fontaine Place Columbia , SC 29202 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Johnson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Robert Johnson will be 11AM, Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia, SC, with private interment to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The public may view from 1-8PM on Thursday with a family visitation from 6-8PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel and on Friday from 10AM until the hour of service. Robert Johnson transitioned Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence in Columbia. Born in St. Stephen, SC, he was a son of the late JB Johnson and Eva Muckelvaney Johnson. A graduate of Russellville High School, he relocated to New York to obtain employment before being drafted into the US Army. After his discharge, he returned to South Carolina and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from SC State College (now SC State University) before working as a Business Manager at various colleges, the SC Arts Commission, and opening RJS Accounting and Tax Service. He was a founding member of I DeQuincey Newman UMC, where he served in various capacities including: Member of the United Methodist Men, the Men's Choir, and Church Treasurer. Surviving are his wife Joan; two sons: Robert Johnson, III, and Julian B. (Walletta) Johnson; five grandchildren; a brother; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 140, Columbia, SC 29210. Please visit

Robert Johnson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Robert Johnson will be 11AM, Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia, SC, with private interment to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The public may view from 1-8PM on Thursday with a family visitation from 6-8PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel and on Friday from 10AM until the hour of service. Robert Johnson transitioned Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence in Columbia. Born in St. Stephen, SC, he was a son of the late JB Johnson and Eva Muckelvaney Johnson. A graduate of Russellville High School, he relocated to New York to obtain employment before being drafted into the US Army. After his discharge, he returned to South Carolina and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from SC State College (now SC State University) before working as a Business Manager at various colleges, the SC Arts Commission, and opening RJS Accounting and Tax Service. He was a founding member of I DeQuincey Newman UMC, where he served in various capacities including: Member of the United Methodist Men, the Men's Choir, and Church Treasurer. Surviving are his wife Joan; two sons: Robert Johnson, III, and Julian B. (Walletta) Johnson; five grandchildren; a brother; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 140, Columbia, SC 29210. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information. Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.