Robert Jones WEST COLUMBIA - On January 30, Robert Jones at the age of 81 passed away with his children including his son-in-law by his side. He was born in Anderson, SC in 1938 and was a man of extreme integrity. Robert graduated from USC with a degree in journalism. He was an executive with Burlington Industries for over 30 years. Robert's greatest passions were his family and the USC Gamecocks. Mr. Jones was predeceased by his parents, James Hoyt Jones and Ernestine Moorhead Jones, and wife, Jean Williams Jones. He is survived by his son, Robert David Jones; daughter, Karen and son-in-law Michael Hedgecock; grandchildren, Myles Copeland Hedgecock and Mary Margaret Hedgecock; and brother, Jim (Bobbie) Jones. A private celebration of life for Mr. Jones will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation (www.copdfoundation.org), or to a . Memories and condolences may be shared online @ ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 3, 2020