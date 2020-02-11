Robert Josey Hearon, Jr. BISHOPVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Robert Josey Hearon, Jr., 73, who entered into rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020, will be held at 3 o'clock on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hebron United Methodist Church, 3471 Una Road, Bishopville, SC. The Rev. Jerry McManus, Sr. will officiate with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home, 200 W. Church Street, Bishopville, SC. Memorials may be made to Hebron United Methodist Church, c/o Chip Clanton, 197 Woodham Road, Bishopville, SC, 29010, Mt. Elon Baptist Church, PO Box 38, Lydia, SC, 29079, or Regency Hospice Services, 960 Pamplico Highway, Suite K, Florence, SC, 29505. Mr. Hearon passed away on Sunday, February 9, after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late R. Joe Hearon and Julia Dixon Hearon Davis of Bishopville. He was a member of Mt. Elon Baptist Church, Lydia, SC, and attended Hebron United Methodist Church, Stokes Bridge, SC. "Mr. Josey" was the Voice of the Cavaliers of Robert E. Lee Academy, Bishopville, SC, for over 40 years. He assisted with girls' basketball and loved the staff, teachers, and students of REL. He is survived by his wife, Diane, son Robert Josey Hearon III (Anita) of Bishopville, daughter Vicki Hearon Burris (Tony) of Greensboro, GA, grandchildren Robert Josey Hearon IV (Courtney), Amelia, Hannah, and Hampton Burris, and great-grandson, Robert Josey Hearon V. The family wishes to thank Regency Hospice Services, Dr. John Pate and staff, the staff of Bishopville Drug Company, and close friend Becky Woodham for their continuous kindness and support.

