Robert Junius "Bo" Osborne, Jr. TURBEVILLE - Robert Junius "Bo" Osborne, Jr. left this life peacefully on Friday morning, May 15, 2020, to begin his new and perfect eternal life with the Lord Jesus, a new life free of the disease (cancer) that he battled since 2014. "Bo" as he was affectionately known and called was born July 5, 1952 in Sumter County. He grew up in the Turbeville area along Puddin Swamp and graduated from East Clarendon High School in 1970. He attended Southern Methodist College in Orangeburg, SC before transferring to Clemson University, where he graduated in 1975 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked for Smith Grading and Paving for a number of years before beginning his own grading and paving business called Osborne Construction Company, Inc., which operated for more than 33 years. In 1983, Bo married the love of his life, Annelle Coker. While living in Turbeville, Bo took on many civic projects which demonstrated his love for his community and its people. He was a Ruritan member, where he served as secretary, vice president, president and zone governor. He was instrumental in getting a local senior citizens chapter in the community. He later served on the Turbeville Town Council and was elected Mayor in 1992, where he worked tirelessly to bring the Turbeville Correctional Center to the town in order to provide revenue and jobs. He loved the Lord and his church and served as Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, and as Chairmen of the Board of Stewards of the Turbeville Southern Methodist Church, where he was a member. He and his wife had four sons, Justin (Meghan) of Charleston, Wes (Taylor) of Florence, Joe and Drew also of Florence. The family later moved to Florence in 1996, where Bo was active at The Church at Sandhurst and also served on the Florence Downtown Development board, working to revitalize the downtown area. The apples of his eye were his two granddaughters, Norah Hope and Harriet Ann. He was thankful to be in their lives even for a short time. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert "Mutt" Osborne. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Annelle, his four sons, his mother, Juliette of Turbeville, his sisters, Debbie Wall and Connie Osborne of Florence, and his brothers, John "Skip" Osborne and Jeffrey Osborne of Turbeville. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 17 at the Turbeville Southern Methodist Church Cemetery on Diles Bay Road in Turbeville, SC (observing social distancing). Flowers may be sent to the home or to Floyd Funeral Home for delivery to the site. Memorials can be made to the Turbeville Southern Methodist Church, The King's Academy, 1015 S. Ebnezer Rd. Florence, S. C. or A Choice to Make Crisis Pregnancy Center, 516 South Coit Street, Florence, S. C. 29501. Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.