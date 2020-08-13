1/1
Robert L. Boyd III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Boyd III WINNSBORO - Mr. Robert L. Boyd III of 2231 Greenbrier Rd. Winnsboro SC 29180 passed away on Aug. 3, 2020. He is survived by his mother: Reubenna Boyd Winnsboro SC, stepdaughter, Iyona Long Ridgeway SC, brother, Sheldon Boyd, sister, Sheila Chappell both of Winnsboro SC and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 3pm Fri. Aug. 14, 2020 @ St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thurs. Aug. 13, 2020 from 12 noon to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved