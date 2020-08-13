Robert L. Boyd III WINNSBORO - Mr. Robert L. Boyd III of 2231 Greenbrier Rd. Winnsboro SC 29180 passed away on Aug. 3, 2020. He is survived by his mother: Reubenna Boyd Winnsboro SC, stepdaughter, Iyona Long Ridgeway SC, brother, Sheldon Boyd, sister, Sheila Chappell both of Winnsboro SC and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 3pm Fri. Aug. 14, 2020 @ St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thurs. Aug. 13, 2020 from 12 noon to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net
.