Robert L. Browder WEST COLUMBIA Robert L. Browder, 76, was born October 26, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Brinda Browder; daughter, Sheila Randall (Gregg); son, Dean Spradley (Teressa); son-in-law, Donny Williams (Deirdre, predeceased); four grandchildren; three sisters, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmansouth-land.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020