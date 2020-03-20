Robert L. Browder

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Browder.
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC
29170
(803)-755-3527
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert L. Browder WEST COLUMBIA Robert L. Browder, 76, was born October 26, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Brinda Browder; daughter, Sheila Randall (Gregg); son, Dean Spradley (Teressa); son-in-law, Donny Williams (Deirdre, predeceased); four grandchildren; three sisters, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmansouth-land.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details