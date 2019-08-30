Robert L. Helton COLUMBIA - Robert L. Helton, 60, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Military Honors and Burial will follow the service at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Robert was born December 19, 1958 in Carrolton, GA to the late Richard Vaughn and Martha Strickland Helton. He served his country proudly in the US Army and was a volunteer at Dorn VA Medical Center. He had a selfless personality and was passionate about life, he never met a stranger and loved just being around others. Robert loved his children, was a great brother and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Helton. Survivors include a sister, Kathy Edwards (Michael), brother, David Helton (Pam); nieces, Marcia Rubino (Michael), Julie Burge (Andrew; nephew, Paul Helton; two daughters, Lyndsay McIntire, Kelsey Beckner, a son, Ryan Helton, two grandchildren, Zoe and Finley, special family members, Lucy Knott, Keith Sachs and half-brother, Richard Vaughn Holden. Flowers are greatly appreciated and memorial contributions may be made in Roberts Honor to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019