Robert (Rob) L McKay WEST COLUMBIA - Robert (Rob) L McKay, Sr of West Columbia, was born on February 16, 1955 in Florence, SC and entered his heavenly home December 19th, 2019 after complications from a chronic illness. He is survived by his wife Rebecca (Becky) West McKay; son Robert L. McKay Jr (Karen) of Blythewood and 2 grandchildren Corbett and Elizabeth (Lizzie); parents Billy and Emma McKay of West Columbia, sister Melany Sharpe (Bobby Sellers) of West Columbia, brothers Elwood (Woody) McKay (Dianne) of Irmo and LaRue McKay (Donna) of Roebuck, He was predeceased by his sister, Jean McKay. Visitation will be at Trinity Baptist Church of Cayce on Saturday December 21st from 9:00 to 11:00 followed by the funeral at 11:00. The burial and graveside service will follow at Southland Memorial Garden. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses in the SICU at Lexington Medical Center for the TLC that they provided to our entire family during his stay. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Dec. 20, 2019