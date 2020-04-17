Robert L. Reid, Sr. COLUMBIA - Robert Lauren Reid, Sr. was born on May 23, 1932, in Charlotteville, GA. He went home to be with his Savior on April 15, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rebbie Peake Reid; his parents, William S. and Julia Mae Reid; his sisters Edna McCoy and Margaret Lewis, as well as his brothers Farquer Reid, James Reid, Sumpter Reid, Walter Reid, Douglas Reid, Paul Reid, and Nathan Reid Robert is survived by his three children, Ann Long (Robert) of Columbia, Harriet Oster (Glenn) of Lexington, and Robert L. Reid Jr. of Blythewood; eight grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. Robert served as a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Paris, France. After completing his service, he returned home and completed a degree in Electronics from Midlands Technical College while supporting his young family. Robert spent a couple of years working a tugboat on the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge, LA. Robert spent a lifetime working for vending services. He was able to start his own vending company, Reid's Distributing Company, in 1978. Aside from working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, serving his Savior, fixing anything and everything, and telling jokes. It brought him joy to make others laugh! His family was truly his pride and joy. Due to the health concerns caused by COVID 19, the family will have a private burial service at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor David Pfeiffer officiating. The pallbearers will be his grandsons and son-in-law. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service and reception on Saturday, May 23rd, at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care that was provided to Robert by Mirra Suthar, NP, of Columbia Nephrology and Compassionate Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2920 Pella Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29170. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2020