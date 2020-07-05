1/2
Robert L. Whittle
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Whittle WEST COLUMBIA - Robert L. Whittle, Jr., 66, of West Columbia, earned his wings on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Robert was born on July 17, 1953 in Columbia, to the late Robert L Whittle Sr. and Shirley (Carrigan) Whittle. He was a retired, dedicated truck driver, that embraced his love for music as an awesome Karaoke DJ for nearly a decade. His voice, smile and personality were infectious and attracted friends that would become his family. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and experiencing the ride of his life many times. He was a kind, smart, determined, strong caring man that touched the lives of so many. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 50 wonderful years, Brenda G. Whittle; children, Scott Whittle (Lora) and Tonya L. Whittle; four grandchildren, Andrew, Zachary, Landon and Peyton; and sisters that supported him until the end, Debra J. Sims (Carl) and Tina M. Whittle; his best friend and companion of 8 years, his miniature schnauzer Hoku. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Taylor Dewayne Puckett and Brianna Christine Puckett. A special thank you to Wayne Carrigan (Jean); he was more like a brother and life mentor, than an uncle. A funeral service for Mr. Whittle will be held 3 o'clock, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, to celebrate the life and legacy of a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2 o'clock. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved