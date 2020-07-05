Robert L. Whittle WEST COLUMBIA - Robert L. Whittle, Jr., 66, of West Columbia, earned his wings on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Robert was born on July 17, 1953 in Columbia, to the late Robert L Whittle Sr. and Shirley (Carrigan) Whittle. He was a retired, dedicated truck driver, that embraced his love for music as an awesome Karaoke DJ for nearly a decade. His voice, smile and personality were infectious and attracted friends that would become his family. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and experiencing the ride of his life many times. He was a kind, smart, determined, strong caring man that touched the lives of so many. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 50 wonderful years, Brenda G. Whittle; children, Scott Whittle (Lora) and Tonya L. Whittle; four grandchildren, Andrew, Zachary, Landon and Peyton; and sisters that supported him until the end, Debra J. Sims (Carl) and Tina M. Whittle; his best friend and companion of 8 years, his miniature schnauzer Hoku. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Taylor Dewayne Puckett and Brianna Christine Puckett. A special thank you to Wayne Carrigan (Jean); he was more like a brother and life mentor, than an uncle. A funeral service for Mr. Whittle will be held 3 o'clock, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, to celebrate the life and legacy of a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather and friend. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2 o'clock. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com