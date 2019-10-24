Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lanier "Bob" Eitel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert" Bob" Lanier Eitel WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Robert "Bob" Lanier Eitel, West Columbia SC." aka Bobby, Telbo, Hotello, Dr Galazkiewicz, Doctor, Radar, Hawk Eye, Uncle Bob, Eitel and Bo. Bob was born in Savannah Ga to the late Frank Young Eitel and Lida Annis Lanier Eitel on August 02, 1953 he lived until October 14, 2019. He was baptized at Whitfield United Methodist Church. He graduate from Wade Hampton High in Hampton and University of South Carolina. He was contracted at Teradata through XPO. Bob Loved the Lord, family and life! He loved the Gamecocks aka Game dogs! His theory was 80/20! Do not let 80 twenty year olds ruin your day, weekend or life! Bob loved golf! If you spoke of golf, instantly you had a friend. He adopted clubs like some adopt strays. If you needed a club and he had it, is was yours! He was the best teacher, he really missed his calling, he was so positive and could look at his friends swing and fix them instantly! Bob was one of the top 5 chippers and putters in the world! He never saw a golf course he did not like. Bob loved the arrow symbol" An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backwards, When life is dragging you back, it means you are going to launch into something great. So focus and keep aiming!" Bob is leaving many friends and family behind, way too many to list! He is leaving his son Jonathan Scott Eitel and his mother Susan Jackie Eitel, sister-in law Virgina Kaye Barnes. A sister Janice Eitel McCay, husband Gary, brother Terry Young Eitel. Karen Kirby Brannon, Daughter by love Alexis Winston Brannon, Son by love Clayton McNeal 'Spike" Brannon, wife Brittny B. and granddaughter by love Hailey Hyder. Family Jack Holmes "Chip" Usher, wife Melissa, Jack, Avery and Mulligan Peaches "Mully". Those new knees and red shoes allowed Bob to run too fast boarding the Chariot guided by Angels carrying him into heaven much too soon! Please join us in a service of memorial celebration of Bob's wonderful adventurous life. Please wear team attire, shorts, flip flops or Red tennis shoes! The service will be at Trinity Baptist Church 2003 Charleston Hwy Cayce SC 29033 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations to JDRF Juvenile Diabetes Foundation for his great interest in a cure in honor of love for Lexi! The , so people like us can love longer, Trinity Baptist Church, Cayce, to continue to spread the word and love of Jesus, the First Tee or Midlands Christian Church.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.