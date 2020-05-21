Robert Larry Coker LEXINGTON Funeral Service for Robert Larry Coker, 77, will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Round Hill Baptist Church with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be the South Carolina Society of Professional Land Surveyors. Mr. Coker passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Franklin Clyde and Janie Dennis Coker. He was a 1961 graduate from Eau Claire High School where he played football under legendary coaches Art Baker and Jimmy Satterfield. He and his former teammates had quarterly meetings to share a meal and fellowship. Mr. Coker was an Ordained Deacon and a lifetime choir member at Round Hill Baptist Church where he studied, worshipped, and served his Lord and Savior. He was a loving and compassionate person to everyone he connected with and encouraged everyone to be a better person by the example he set. He is survived by his loving wife of over 29 years, Brenda Grimes Coker; sons, Randy Robert Coker (Crystal) and Robert Todd Coker (Candace); step-son, James D. Fennell, II; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Schafer Holmes, Madelyn, Hannah, and Katie Coker; and sister, Connie Coker Woodard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SCSPLS SCHOLARSHIP FUND (South Carolina Society of Professional Land Surveyors), 826 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC, 29201. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 21, 2020.