Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Robert Lee Hudson COLUMBIA Funeral service for Mr. Robert Lee Hudson will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. (viewing 1:00 p.m.) at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Lyon Street, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Edith Briggs Hudson; sons, Robert L. (Lucille) Hudson, II, Wayne D. (Sharon) Hudson, and Jeffrey A. (Sharon) Hudson; daughters, Jessica E. Hudson, Colette D. Frazier, and Sharon L. (Israel) Hopkins; brothers, Julius Kitt, Henry (Karlane) Kitt, Charlie Kitt, and Willie (Beverly) Chestnut; sister, Rosetta Southerland; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on June 28, 2019
