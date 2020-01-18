Robert Lee Richardson Sr. BARNWELL, SC - Robert Lee Richardson Sr., 92, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home in Barnwell, SC. Bob was born on July 23, 1927 in Barnwell SC. He was a son of the late Terie and Anna Layton Richardson. He graduated from Barnwell High School and the University Of South Carolina School Of Pharmacy. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII and a member of the Barnwell United Methodist Church. He was retired from E.I. DuPont Savannah River Plant. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lura Manning Richardson and five children; R. Lee Richardson, Jr. Rhett (Cheryl) Richardson, Charles (Kim) Richardson all of Barnwell SC, LuAnne (George) Renwick of Lexington SC and Trudy (Dwight) Frierson of Orangeburg SC; six grandchildren, Anna Frierson (Charles) House, Sarah Frierson, Boldt Richardson, Rebecca Richardson, Anna Kate Richardson and Bradley Richardson; a brother, Tommie R. Richardson of Barnwell SC and special friend Roberta Hammonds of Barnwell SC. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy R. Scruggs and brothers, T. Edward Richardson and J. Layton Richardson; and a special friend Clara Sanders. Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020. The family will receive friends at the home of Rhett and Cheryl Richardson, 373 Goss Ln., Barnwell SC 29812 on Saturday from 4-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barnwell United Methodist Church, PO Box 126 , Barnwell SC 29812. Please sign our online register at molefh.com
Published in The State on Jan. 18, 2020