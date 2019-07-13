Robert Lee Williams COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee Williams will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Saturday at Emmanuel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 1723 Blue Ridge Terrace with burial at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing for Mr. Williams will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his daughters, Yolanda Y. English, Denise E. Miller; sister, Janet W. (Willie) Brown; special family members, Sharon E. Carter and Jeffrey L. English; lifelong friend, James Grant; aunts, Willie Mae Carter, Rudine Carter and Vida Carter. Condolences for Mr. Williams can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on July 13, 2019