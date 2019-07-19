Robert M. "Bob" Bartlett LEXINGTON Robert M. "Bob" Bartlett, age 71, passed away July 9, 2019. Bob grew up in the Colonial Heights area of Columbia, graduated from BC High School and then joined the USAF, serving his country as a military air policeman in the canine division in Vietnam. He was an excellent canine handler and enjoyed that very much. He worked with security dogs on his return from active duty and then served Lexington County as a Deputy Sheriff for many years. He then worked with Bank Air, a courier and air charter service, at the Columbia airport. After his retirement he continued his love of hunting and fishing, showing his trophies on his wall at home. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Benjamin F. Bartlett, Sr. (Ethel M. Bartlett). He is survived by his three children, Kristie Rowe, Karen Robinson (Dion), Rob Bartlett (Grace); ten grandchildren; his brother, Ben Bartlett, Jr. (Pat) of Sharpsburg, GA; sister, Kay Whitney (Frank) of Cape Coral, FL as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Northside Baptist Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Agape Hospice House, 141 Stoneridge Dr., Lexington, SC 29210. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 19, 2019