Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Olsen Jr.. View Sign Service Information Waters-Powell Funeral Home - FLORENCE 400 S Dargan Street Florence , SC 29506 (843)-669-6311 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Florence , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert M. Olsen, Jr. FLORENCE - Robert Matthew Olsen, Jr. died in Houston, TX on September 18, 2019. He was forty-two years old. Robert was born in Wilmington, Delaware on May 6, 1977, to Betsy and Bob Olsen. The family moved to Florence, South Carolina when Robert was in elementary school. At an early age Robert displayed a questioning intellect, constantly engaging family and friends in conversations ranging from politics to art and architecture. The latter proved a passion that he would follow after graduating from Wofford College in 1999. He received his Master of Architecture degree from Rice University in Houston, Texas in 2006. After graduating from Rice, he worked for Linbeck Construction Company in Houston as a construction manager. He then worked for the Rice Design Alliance coordinating seminars on inefficiencies in the construction industry. This experience led him to start a conference organizing firm specializing in bringing together key players in healthcare management, design, and construction. A significant project for his company was with the United States Department of Defense in which he gathered Surgeon Generals from different branches of the military with healthcare CEOs, architects, and contractors to study construction inefficiencies in US military hospitals around the world. Robert's most lasting legacy will be the friendships he left behind. From grade school to graduate school he was a bright and welcome presence. His sense of humor went far beyond his high school senior superlative of funniest in his class. He was a consummate host, and was at his best when hosting friends at his family's vacation home in the Catskills. His greatest joy was driving and hiking those mountains and discovering his family's rich history there and in the Hudson River Valley. Robert is survived by his parents of Florence; sisters, Laura of Wilmington, NC, and Andrea Mozingo of Florence; and his nephew, Jackson Mozingo, of whom he was very proud. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Florence on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. His family will receive friends in the Lawson Raines Room after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Local arrangements are entrusted to Waters-Powell Funeral Home.

Robert M. Olsen, Jr. FLORENCE - Robert Matthew Olsen, Jr. died in Houston, TX on September 18, 2019. He was forty-two years old. Robert was born in Wilmington, Delaware on May 6, 1977, to Betsy and Bob Olsen. The family moved to Florence, South Carolina when Robert was in elementary school. At an early age Robert displayed a questioning intellect, constantly engaging family and friends in conversations ranging from politics to art and architecture. The latter proved a passion that he would follow after graduating from Wofford College in 1999. He received his Master of Architecture degree from Rice University in Houston, Texas in 2006. After graduating from Rice, he worked for Linbeck Construction Company in Houston as a construction manager. He then worked for the Rice Design Alliance coordinating seminars on inefficiencies in the construction industry. This experience led him to start a conference organizing firm specializing in bringing together key players in healthcare management, design, and construction. A significant project for his company was with the United States Department of Defense in which he gathered Surgeon Generals from different branches of the military with healthcare CEOs, architects, and contractors to study construction inefficiencies in US military hospitals around the world. Robert's most lasting legacy will be the friendships he left behind. From grade school to graduate school he was a bright and welcome presence. His sense of humor went far beyond his high school senior superlative of funniest in his class. He was a consummate host, and was at his best when hosting friends at his family's vacation home in the Catskills. His greatest joy was driving and hiking those mountains and discovering his family's rich history there and in the Hudson River Valley. Robert is survived by his parents of Florence; sisters, Laura of Wilmington, NC, and Andrea Mozingo of Florence; and his nephew, Jackson Mozingo, of whom he was very proud. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Florence on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. His family will receive friends in the Lawson Raines Room after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Local arrangements are entrusted to Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Published in The State on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close