Robert Cantey Martin "Bobby" SUMMERTON Robert Cantey "Bobby" Martin, 92, widower of Doris Evelyn Avant Martin, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Summerton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Vikki Brogdon and the Rev. Dr. Dick Lincoln officiating. Burial will follow at Summerton Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at Clarkson Hall of Summerton Presbyterian Church and other times at the residence, 1003 Waters Edge Drive, Summerton. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2019
