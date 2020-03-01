Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert McCracken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Carol McCracken HOPKINS Robert Carol McCracken, affectionately known as "Mack" or "Carol", passed away at his home on February 26, 2020 as the result of a fall. The son of Thomas and Robertine McCracken, he was born in Columbia on October 21, 1935. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vickie McCoy McCracken, and his children, Robin McCracken, Danny McCracken (Brenda), Ben McCracken (Lori), Robert Carol McCracken, Jr. (Sherri), and Meredith Kammerer (David); as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, William "Billy" Branham; and brother, Thomas Murphy McCracken. He is remembered as a wonderfully kind, giving, and compassionate husband and father, full of love and wisdom; with a laugh that could not be forgotten. He was known for his ability to tell a great story, and he had many of them to tell. He had many jobs in his lifetime, but his heart was always in law enforcement. He was employed as an Investigator for Richland County, and then as Manager of Loss Prevention for J.B. White Department Stores. He and his brother operated the family farm for many years, growing different fruits, vegetables, and plants. He and his wife also operated a produce market known as "Cornshucks" or "Aw Shucks" at their farm after retirement. A memorial service is planned for 11am on Tuesday, March 3rd, at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 1501 Hallbrook Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 10am. Memorials may be sent to the Hopkins Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association, 632 Saddlebrook, Hopkins, SC 29061. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

