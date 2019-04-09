Robert Miles

Robert Harrell Miles COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Robert Harrell Miles will be held Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon from 5:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2019
