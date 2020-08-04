1/
Robert Miller
Robert E. "Bobby" Miller BATESBURG - Robert E. "Bobby" Miller, 74, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns. Mr. Miller was born in New Holland, a son of the late John R. and Mattie Baughman Miller. Before Bobby was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, he enjoyed truck driving and gardening. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and Papa. Mr. Miller cultivated a love and passion for God in his family and community. Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Sharon F. Miller; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert E. Miller, Jr (Tina), David Wayne Mitchell; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Bryant (Ray), Chandra Bush, Bonnie Leach (Dean), Bridget Grooms; brother, John E. Miller; sister, Betty L. Miller Goupil; grandchildren, Nicole Miller, Robert Miller III, Harley Miller, Cierra Miller, Pashia Jay, Jeremy Smith, Carrie Cook, Jessie Bryant, Debra Bryant, Justin Bryant, Christie Corbett, Ashley Hart, Phillip Leach, Corey Grooms, Brittany Grooms; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dakota Miller and his mother-in-law, Shirley L. Collins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Carlyle Senior Care Facility for all their love and care. Memories and condolences maybe expressed at miltonshealy.com

Published in The State on Aug. 4, 2020.
