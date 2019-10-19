Robert Miller Gallant II 10/19/29 9/15/19 BLUE HILL MAINE - Robert Miller Gallant II, son of William Erskine Gallant, Sr. and Ione Peek Gallant, was born October 19, 1929 in Anderson, South Carolina and died at home on September 15th in Blue Hill Maine. He is survived by his wife, Mary Calhoun Gallant, their four children, Elisabeth Fouche' and her husband Heyward, Robert Miller Gallant II and his wife, Anne, Anna Gallant Carter and Andy Gallant, as well as seven grandchildren. Mr. Gallant was a Belk Department Stores partner in the Gallant-Belk Group and a real estate developer. The complete obituary can be found at www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com. A memorial service was held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, in Anderson, SC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alston Wilkes Society, New Foundations Home for Children, First Presbyterian Church of Anderson SC or a non-profit of the donor's choice.
Published in The State on Oct. 19, 2019