Robert Benjamin Morris, Jr CHAPIN - Robert Benjamin Morris, Jr, 71, died Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Anderson, SC, he was a son of Dorothy Ann Malone Morris and the late Robert Benjamin Morris. He was an Air Force Vietnam veteran and a member of Chapin United Methodist Church. He enjoyed boating, yard work and having fun on Lake Murray with family and friends. Before his retirement, he spent 40 years in sales and management for various trucking companies. Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Ginny "Virginia" Epps Morris; son, Brian Morris (Beth) of Columbia; daughter, Ashley Madden (Mike) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Bo, Betsy and Ben Morris and Ryan, Kaitlyn and Colin Madden; his mother of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Libby Chapman, Diane Green (Woody), Lori Morris; father-in-law, James Epps; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Jonathan Morris. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Chapin United Methodist Church, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Mr. Morris' loving caregivers, Wanda Easterling from Daybreak and Jeff Gage. Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter or Epworth Children's Home. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 20, 2019