Robert N. "Bob" Jolly (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert N. "Bob" Jolly.
Service Information
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC
29824
(803)-637-6536
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery
Johnston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert N. "Bob" Jolly Edgefield - Robert N. "Bob" Jolly, 83, husband of the late Ola Langley Jolly of Meeting St. Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday June 17, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Mr. Jolly was a native of Mountain Rest, SC and was the son of the late Roy Nathaniel and Carrie Ritchie Jolly. He was a retired Forester for Champion International Paper Co. and a US Army Veteran. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Jolly, and Becky (Greg) Smith; three grandchildren, Carrie, Lily, and Jolly Smith. Memorials may be made to Wardlaw Academy, 1296 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832 or Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home in Edgefield, SC. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The State on June 20, 2019
bullet Smith bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.