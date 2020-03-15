Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Oakman III. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee Oakman, III COLUMBIA - Dr. Robert Lee Oakman, III died at his home in Columbia on Monday, February 10, 2020 at age 78. He was born in Memphis, TN, on February 19, 1941 to Robert Lee Oakman, Jr. and Virginia Dickey Oakman. He grew up in Clarksdale, MS, and graduated from Clarksdale High School in 1959. After graduating with a B.A. in mathematics from the University of Mississippi in 1963, he received an M.A. in numerical analysis from the University of Wisconsin in 1964 and a Ph.D. in English literature from Indiana University in 1971. While at Indiana, he met his wife, Elizabeth Werth Oakman, and they were married for 52 years. He taught in both the English and Computer Science Departments at the University of South Carolina from 1968 to 2001, serving as acting chairman of Computer Science from 1998 to 2000. After initiating a computer literacy course in 1986, he later redesigned it as an interdisciplinary course relevant to a wide variety of students. As part of this project, he authored two computer literacy textbooks: Computer Methods for Literary Research (1980) and The Computer Triangle (1995). He also developed and marketed several software packages. While on sabbatical leave, he did research at Oxford University in 1982 and the University of Wales, at Swansea, in 1996. He received a Fulbright Fellowship to teach at the University of Bamberg, Germany in 1988-89. Dr. Oakman served his community as a long-time volunteer and mentor in the Richland County Public Schools. He was active in politics, serving as a poll worker on election days, and was a strong supporter of USC athletics and local theatre. Always gregarious and vibrant, he will be remembered by his family, friends and colleagues for his storytelling, intellectual curiosity, infectious laugh and his love of travel, stamp collecting, art and wine. But the role that gave him the most delight was that of proud "Opa" to his four grandchildren. Besides his wife, Dr. Oakman is survived by his sons Jeffrey (Tara) of Princeton, NJ, and Jonathan (Eleanor) of Charleston, SC; grandchildren Jack, Maggie, Miles and Haley; brother, Dr. Jerry D. Oakman of Montgomery, TX; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Due to health concerns, services will be scheduled at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Dr. Oakman's memory to Richland Library Friends and Foundation, Tina Gills, Development Director, Richland Library, 1431 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2020

