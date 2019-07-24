Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. "Bob" King. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert P. "Bob" King COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Robert P. "Bob" King, 94, will be held Thursday, July 25th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Martin's-in- the-Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Avenue in Columbia with a reception following in the church hall. The Reverend Mitchell Smith, the Reverend Susan M. Prinz, PhD and the Reverend Chuck Petit, MD will officiate. There will be a private burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Mr. King, devoted husband to Martha Helen Sawyer King, died peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the South Carolina Episcopal Home at Still Hopes. Born December 9, 1924, in Greenwood, South Carolina, Bob was the youngest child of the late Samuel Beard and Brunel Perry King. He moved to Columbia in 1927 and was educated at McMaster Elementary School, Hand Junior High School and Dreher High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps immediately following high school to serve in World War II. He served in the Pacific Theatre, making three landings in Tarawa, Roi-Namur and Saipan. He returned to Columbia in December of 1945 and attended the University of South Carolina, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1950. Bob was Vice President of the SAE fraternity, and a member of the inter fraternity council. In September 1950, Bob again served his country in the Korean War as commanding officer of the 89th Special Infantry Company. Following the Korean War, he remained in the Marine Reserves, eventually retiring with the rank of Major. Bob continued his education later in life and earned a Master's degree in Management. Bob began his career at the South Carolina Highway Department as an engineer. He then moved to Charleston, South Carolina as Regional Manager for Field Enterprises Education Corporation. After returning to Columbia he became Vice President of Palmer College and was appointed President. He was actively involved with the establishment of Midlands Technical College, where he served as Executive Vice President for Development. He believed passionately that all South Carolinians deserve an affordable education that provides an avenue to success. Bob was active in the Columbia Kiwanis Club, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the University of South Carolina Gamecock Club, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army. He was a life member of the VFW and the American Legion Post 6. He was a devoted member of St. Martins in the Field's Episcopal Church where he served as an usher, on several committees and each week helped count the collections received during the services. Bob was also a member of the Columbia Ball. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved first wife and mother of his children, Winifred Miller King, his brother, Samuel Beard King, Jr., his sister, Mackey King Tarrant and his niece, Mackey. He is survived by his adored wife, Martha Helen Sawyer King; a son, Robert P. King, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC; his daughters and their husbands, Deborah (Debbie) K. and Alan Kinder of Columbia, SC, Jennifer (Jennie) K. and Damon Bidencope of Charlotte, NC.; his grandchildren, Robert P. King III (Margaret Ann), Andrew L. King, Chandler D. King (Stacia), Morgan P. Kinder, Alan C. Kinder (Paige), Michael M. Bidencope, Emilie (Emma) W. Bidencope; and by his great grandchildren, Robert P. King IV, Lucy Grace Kinder, Samuel D. King; his niece, Gil Cavanaugh (John) and their children; nephew, Samuel (Trip) B. King III (Mary) and their children and niece, Brunel (Bet) E. Tarrant. The King Family Thanksgiving parties were a special time for Bob, where four generations gather to celebrate Bob, Sam and Mackey's legacy and welcome new members to the King family. Bob was known for his big heart and caring personality and his genuine interest in everyone he met. Family, faith and love of country were the guiding forces in his life. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by his family and the many that loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Welvista (non-profit providing medicines to South Carolinians who cannot afford them) 121 Greystone Blvd, Columbia SC 29210 or St. Martins-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church Capital Campaign, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC 29206, or to the . The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to his wonderful and loving caregivers who cared for him while living at the Heritage, and the employees and caregivers at Still Hopes. Their loving care and devotion will always be remembered. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

He returned to Columbia in December of 1945 and attended the University of South Carolina, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1950. Bob was Vice President of the SAE fraternity, and a member of the inter fraternity council. In September 1950, Bob again served his country in the Korean War as commanding officer of the 89th Special Infantry Company. Following the Korean War, he remained in the Marine Reserves, eventually retiring with the rank of Major. Bob continued his education later in life and earned a Master's degree in Management. Bob began his career at the South Carolina Highway Department as an engineer. He then moved to Charleston, South Carolina as Regional Manager for Field Enterprises Education Corporation. After returning to Columbia he became Vice President of Palmer College and was appointed President. He was actively involved with the establishment of Midlands Technical College, where he served as Executive Vice President for Development. He believed passionately that all South Carolinians deserve an affordable education that provides an avenue to success. Bob was active in the Columbia Kiwanis Club, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the University of South Carolina Gamecock Club, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army. He was a life member of the VFW and the American Legion Post 6. He was a devoted member of St. Martins in the Field's Episcopal Church where he served as an usher, on several committees and each week helped count the collections received during the services. Bob was also a member of the Columbia Ball. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved first wife and mother of his children, Winifred Miller King, his brother, Samuel Beard King, Jr., his sister, Mackey King Tarrant and his niece, Mackey. He is survived by his adored wife, Martha Helen Sawyer King; a son, Robert P. King, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC; his daughters and their husbands, Deborah (Debbie) K. and Alan Kinder of Columbia, SC, Jennifer (Jennie) K. and Damon Bidencope of Charlotte, NC.; his grandchildren, Robert P. King III (Margaret Ann), Andrew L. King, Chandler D. King (Stacia), Morgan P. Kinder, Alan C. Kinder (Paige), Michael M. Bidencope, Emilie (Emma) W. Bidencope; and by his great grandchildren, Robert P. King IV, Lucy Grace Kinder, Samuel D. King; his niece, Gil Cavanaugh (John) and their children; nephew, Samuel (Trip) B. King III (Mary) and their children and niece, Brunel (Bet) E. Tarrant. The King Family Thanksgiving parties were a special time for Bob, where four generations gather to celebrate Bob, Sam and Mackey's legacy and welcome new members to the King family. Bob was known for his big heart and caring personality and his genuine interest in everyone he met. Family, faith and love of country were the guiding forces in his life. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by his family and the many that loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Welvista (non-profit providing medicines to South Carolinians who cannot afford them) 121 Greystone Blvd, Columbia SC 29210 or St. Martins-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church Capital Campaign, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC 29206, or to the . The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to his wonderful and loving caregivers who cared for him while living at the Heritage, and the employees and caregivers at Still Hopes. Their loving care and devotion will always be remembered. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. 