Robert Sheldon Paschal III COLUMBIA - Robert Sheldon Paschal III, 64, of Columbia died Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Bob was born in Columbia on September 6, 1954. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sheldon Paschal, Jr. He attended Clemson University and graduated with a degree in Accounting in 1977. Bob had a thirty-year career with Bonitz Contracting Company and worked in the private sector prior to retirement. As a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Bob served on the Diaconate, taught 1st grade Sunday school and coached basketball for many years. He was a member of The St. Andrews Society, The Camellia Ball, The Caprician and Forest Lake Club. Survivors include his beloved wife, Rhoda; two daughters, Ann Sheldon Paschal and Rhoda Jane Bowers, her husband, Matthew Lee Bowers and two grandchildren, Matthew Lee Bowers, Jr. and Charles Paschal Bowers, all of Columbia; his brother, Dr. Hudnall Weaver Paschal, his wife, Tracie Johnson Paschal of Florence and Bob's niece, Emily Lauren Paschal of Charleston. Many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, have all meant so much to Bob. A community of family, friends and his church have surrounded him with so much love, comfort and support during the past few weeks. Bob has been exceedingly blessed and truly grateful. The funeral service for Mr. Paschal will be held 11 o'clock Saturday, April 13th at the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Derek W. H. Thomas and Rev. David H. Lauten. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the St. Andrews Society. The family will receive friends at the Paschal home, 1713 Roslyn Drive on Friday evening from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and after the service in Jackson Hall. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St. Columbia, SC 29201. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

