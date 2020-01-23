Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Peacock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Peacock COLUMBIA - With great sadness, the family of Robert (Bob) Frank Peacock, Jr. announces his passing on January 19, 2020. Born in 1972, he was a lifelong residence of Columbia. Bob was a graduate of Lower Richland High School and the University of South Carolina, where he majored in physical education. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Gamecocks. Bob is survived by his father, Robert (Bobby) F. Peacock, Sr. and his son Robert Frank Peacock, III. He was preceded in death by his adoring mother, Nancy Barre Peacock and his younger sister, Katherine (Katie) Peacock, both whom he loved and missed dearly. A gathering for family and friends will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 12:00 with a 12 noon memorial service at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Columbia, South Carolina. A light reception will follow the memorial service. Burial will be at a later date. Family and friends may sign the on-line guest book at

