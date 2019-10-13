Robert Edward Pope OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC - Robert Edward Pope, 80, of Dillon, SC passed away on October 12, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia, NC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 15th at Cooper Funeral Home, 209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC. Private burial will be held at St Paul Methodist Church Cemetery in Little Rock, SC at a later date. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia on May 26, 1939, he was the son of the late William Sinclair Pope and Louise Evans Pope. He attended Dillon County schools and graduated from the University of South Carolina. Upon his retirement as owner of Pope Furniture Inc. he moved from Dillon, SC to Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Bob served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1970 in the Scout and Mortar Platoon, 263rd Armor Battalion. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He also was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon, SC. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Margaret Ellen McCutcheon Pope; two daughters, Ivy Louise Pope of Dillon and Jamie Ellen Pope of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, William Sinclair Pope Junior (Gail). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Main Street United Methodist Church, 401 East Main St, Dillon, SC 29536 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. The family will be receiving at the home of Bill and Gail Pope, 333 West Main Street, Latta, SC immediately following the service.

