Robert Ramos (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the son's and daughter of Robert Ramos,..."
    - Christine Horning
  • "I am very sorry for your loss. I hope your hearts are..."
    - Pat
  • "My sincere condolence to you and your family. May you find..."
  • "With deepest sympathy-my thoughts and prayers to your family"
    - DEBORAH BRIGGS-BAXLEY
  • "Prayers for peace."
    - Genevieve Hamer
Service Information
St John Neumann Catholic Chr
100 Polo Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
100 Polo Road
Columbia, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Ramos COLUMBIA - Robert Ramos, M.D. of Columbia SC passed away, Saturday June 29, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his mother Emily Ramos. He is survived by his four children, Troy, Davis, Cale, and Hallee, who he was very proud of and loved beyond words; father, Simon, brothers Ray Ramos (Margaret), Ron Ramos (Devi), Rick Ramos, Randall Ramos (Maria) sister Renee Ramos Dipzinski (David) and Candace Kannaday (mother of their four children). He served in the U.S. Army as a physician before settling in Columbia SC. He was a passionate and a fun loving soul, who will be missed by his family friends and patients. Funeral services will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Saturday, July 6th 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (100 Polo Road, Columbia SC) followed by at celebration of life at 113 Thomaston Drive, Columbia SC. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Heartstrings Hospice at www.HeartstringsHospice.com
Published in The State on July 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.