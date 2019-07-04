Robert Ramos COLUMBIA - Robert Ramos, M.D. of Columbia SC passed away, Saturday June 29, 2019, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his mother Emily Ramos. He is survived by his four children, Troy, Davis, Cale, and Hallee, who he was very proud of and loved beyond words; father, Simon, brothers Ray Ramos (Margaret), Ron Ramos (Devi), Rick Ramos, Randall Ramos (Maria) sister Renee Ramos Dipzinski (David) and Candace Kannaday (mother of their four children). He served in the U.S. Army as a physician before settling in Columbia SC. He was a passionate and a fun loving soul, who will be missed by his family friends and patients. Funeral services will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Saturday, July 6th 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (100 Polo Road, Columbia SC) followed by at celebration of life at 113 Thomaston Drive, Columbia SC. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Heartstrings Hospice at www.HeartstringsHospice.com
Published in The State on July 4, 2019