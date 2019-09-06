Robert Rollins Culpepper HARTSVILLE, SC - MASS of Christian burial for Robert Rollins Culpepper, 83, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Father Dan Papineau, Celebrant. Final commendation and farewell prayers will be held in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, September 6th, 2019, at Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home. Rollins passed away on September 3, 2019. A native of Darlington County, he was born in the Swift Creek area on August 21, 1936, and attended Darlington County public schools. He was the son of the late Robert and Leland Young Culpepper. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ibañez Culpepper; son, Robert A. Culpepper; daughters, Sylvia Culpepper Pitts, Carol Ann Culpepper Beasley (Todd) and Janet Marie Culpepper; nine grandchildren, Jessica Hodges Starnes (Seth), Charles Rollins Pitts, Jerod Robert Howard Culpepper, Annemarie Ibañez Morrell, Allison Claire Pitts, Christopher Culpepper Beasley, Henry Thomas Pitts, Elizabeth Luz Howard Culpepper, Nancy Jane Beasley; sister, Dale Culpepper Jones of Merritt Island, FL; brother, Tom Culpepper of Charlotte NC; and siblings-in-law; Teresa Pantigoso of Hartsville, SC, Elsa and Caspar Linder of Germany, and Arturo Ibañez of Spain. Rollins was a life-long farmer of Darlington County for over 45 years and was the owner of South Hartsville Farm Co., Inc. He was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church, a former Deputy for Darlington County Sheriff's Department, a board member of Darlington County Water and Sewer Authority, a former board member of the Hartville branch of Bank of America, a member of various civic clubs including the Moose Lodge, and was awarded Honorary Lifetime Member of the Outdoor Club of Hartsville. Rollins dedicated his life to conservation and the city of Hartsville. Over the course of his career, he was recognized as an Outstanding Young Farmer and also an Outstanding Soil and Land Conservation Farmer. His peers and others in the community saw him as an exceptional farmer and businessman. He loved his family, farming, and his community. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 363 N. 5th St., Hartsville, SC 29550 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be given at www.bpafuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019