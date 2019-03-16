Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Roof. View Sign

Robert Kenneth "Ken" Roof WEST COLUMBIA Robert Kenneth "Ken" Roof, 74, of West Columbia, formerly of Blythewood, died at home on Sunday, March 11, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC on February 19, 1945, he was a son of the late Frank and Virginia Roof and James and Kathryn Byrd Kicidis. He is survived by his siblings Melton (Helen) Roof, Betty Outen, David (Irene) Meekins, Mike (Patsy) Kicidis, Tammy (Steve) Howard and Jimmy Kicidis. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his children, Heather, Paige (Jon) Goff, Jeff (Stephanie) and Brad. The proud grandfather of 7 will be sorely missed by Brandon, Madison, Shelbi, Hunter, Camron Goff, Avery and JJ. Ken was a larger than life personality. He brought laughter and joy into every room he entered. He was known to don a clown suit for his grandchildren's birthdays and always being the life of the party. His favorite activity at family events was to be behind the video camera documenting the occasion, narrating and interviewing. Always active, his favorite event was the Cooper River Bridge Run in Charleston, SC. Even after retiring from many years of service at FMC, he loved to cycle through his neighborhood and go on long walks. The funeral service for Mr. Roof will be held 3 o'clock, Monday, March 18th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with the Rev. Joe Copeland officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at

