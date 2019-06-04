Robert Salvatore "Bobby" DeLisi COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Robert Salvatore "Bobby" DeLisi, 78, will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. DeLisi died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in New York City, NY, he was a son of the late Vincent DeLisi and Jennie Bonanno DeLisi. He worked as a carpenter with Bloomingdale's in New York City and was an active member of Sons of Italy. He enjoyed golf and fishing and was an avid sports fan. He loved the rodeo and was a steer wrestler and team roper. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Lombri DeLisi; daughters, Tracey Winchester (Joey) and Laura Palumbo (Rich); son, Richard DeLisi (Daniella); brother, Ronald "Ronnie" DeLisi (Janet); sister-in-law, Linda Lombri; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Allison, Justin, Vincent, Lilly, Ricky, and Anthony; and two nieces, Christine DeLisi and Anita Lombri. Memorials may be made to , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on June 4, 2019