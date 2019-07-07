Robert Wesley Self, Jr. COLUMBIA - Robert Wesley Self, Jr. passed away in Columbia, SC on July 2, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by two sons and their families: Wesley (Bobby) and Margaret Self of Columbia, SC, Richard and Susan Self and their children Amanda and Rob of Woodland Hills, Utah, his wife Betty Bedenbaugh of Lexington, SC, the children of his deceased daughter Debra Self, B.J., Tammy and Bryan Self as well as several great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at the School of Medicine.

