Robert Clay Sikes BLUFFTON - Robert Clay Sikes (Bob), 82, of Bluffton, husband of Mary Amick Sikes, passed away October 30, 2019. He was born to Edgar Orbin Sikes and Mary Frances Crawford Sikes in Savannah, Georgia on January 5, 1937. Bob attended Mercer University and Clemson University and graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1967. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. Bob was an entrepreneur who owned several businesses in Columbia, most notably Wings N Ale. Bob is survived by his wife and children, Robert Clay, Jr. (Penny); Keith Michael (Amanda); Christopher Neil (Brittony); Michael R. Nevitt (Jamie); and Carey Nevitt Hands (James); and grandchildren Zoey, Cora, Michael, Conor, Will, and Lily. A memorial service for Bob will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 351 Buckwalter Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 - 1:45pm in the Church Narthex. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Lord of Life Lutheran Church or the .

