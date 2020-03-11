Robert Sims, Jr. COLUMBIA - Robert Sims, Jr, 72, Columbia SC, Celebration of Life Service for Robert Sims, Jr will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Mark Baptist Church with interment to follow at the Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-8 pm at JP Holley Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. Robert Sims, Jr leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Rosa Taylor Sims; daughters, Pamela Sims Bladen, Miriam Annette (Jason) Nichols; brother, Walter Sims, Sr; sisters, Nancy Parker, Rosetta Washington, Dorothy (Holister) Wiggins, Nellie Francis, Gertrude (Clay) Daniels; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends that will miss him dearly. All Services will be rendered by JP Holey Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2020