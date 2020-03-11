Robert Sims Jr. (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Sims Jr..
Service Information
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-695-1666
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Sims, Jr. COLUMBIA - Robert Sims, Jr, 72, Columbia SC, Celebration of Life Service for Robert Sims, Jr will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Mark Baptist Church with interment to follow at the Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-8 pm at JP Holley Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. Robert Sims, Jr leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Rosa Taylor Sims; daughters, Pamela Sims Bladen, Miriam Annette (Jason) Nichols; brother, Walter Sims, Sr; sisters, Nancy Parker, Rosetta Washington, Dorothy (Holister) Wiggins, Nellie Francis, Gertrude (Clay) Daniels; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends that will miss him dearly. All Services will be rendered by JP Holey Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.