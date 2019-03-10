Robert Lee Smith COLUMBIA - Robert Lee Smith, affectionately known as "Moose," was born July 19, 1953 in Lexington County to the late Johnnie Lee and Janie J. Smith. Robert accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He was baptized at New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Swansea, SC. Robert worked as a master painter for over 30 years. Robert leaves to cherish fond memories, two daughters, Robin Smith and Polly Jones; two sons, Ralph Ryans and Adrian Ryans; ten siblings, Janie Lee Phillips, Carreatha (Elijah) Anthony, Rachelean Salley Franklin (Shefornia) Smith, Ivan Smith, Eartharene (Robert) Henry, Denise Ross, Tasha (Chris) Nelson, Linda (Dennis) Gray, and Lois Smith; 20 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Robert Lee Smith will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2019