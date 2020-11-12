Robert "Bob" Candler Smith
February 10, 1932 - November 10, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A celebration of life for Robert "Bob" Candler Smith, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow Street, Irmo, S.C. Bob will be interred with his wife, Nedra, in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Bob had many loving friends, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be family only.
Bob was born in Anderson, S.C. and was the son of the late Candler Calvin and Alice Human Smith. Bob was a graduate of Anderson Boys High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. At the University he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
Bob was employed by the South Carolina Employment Commission for over thirty-seven years and retired from the Agency in 1991. At time of his retirement, Bob was Assistant Deputy Executive Director of the Agency's Employment Service Division.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nedra Gilmore Smith; his parents; and by his sister, Aileen Smith Walters Yeargin.
Surviving are his children and daughters-in-law, Robert Candler Smith, Jr. and Myra of Columbia and Harold Gilmore "Gil" Smith and Susan of Lexington; grandchildren, Robert Candler Smith, III Shannon Caroline Loveridge Smith, Derek Gilmore Smith (Jamie Bugner), and Dylan Tate Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Avery Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church, Building Fund or to a charity of one's choice
